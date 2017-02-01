The show that launched a thousand thinkpieces is about to say goodbye. On February 12, Girls will kick-off its sixth and final season, but before Hannah, Jessa, Marnie, and Shoshanna say their farewells, it's worth taking a look back at how they got here.
To play a little catch-up on each of the girls (and guys) of the HBO series, we created a viewer's guide with an episode from each season that explores each character's journey. These are the episodes that highlight who these people were and have come to be — through the best of times and the worst of times. Let’s be honest with Girls, it’s so often the latter.
These are the episodes that trace Hannah, Marnie, Shoshanna, Jessa, Adam, Ray, and Elijah's growth over the years and help give some hints as to what comes next. Get ready to laugh, cry and be infuriated by everyone's life choices.