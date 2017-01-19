12 Pop Culture Witches, Ranked By Actual Witchiness

We love watching the witchy stars of The Craft, Practical Magic, and Bewitched, but how long would they last in a real coven? And as entertaining as the Wicked Witch of the West may be, we can't help but wonder if her magic is at all consistent with actual Wiccan beliefs. (Spoiler alert: It isn't.)
The Wizard of Oz aside, there are some films and TV shows that kind of get it right when it comes to their portrayals of witches and witchcraft. Here, we've rounded up some of the most famous witches from popular culture to see how their behaviour measures up to real-life Wiccan, Pagan, and occult practices.
For the record: Not all witches are technically Wiccan. People who identify as Wiccan may call themselves witches, but so may Pagans or those who practice other forms of witchcraft. For our purposes here, we're taking a wide variety of interpretations of Wiccan and Pagan faiths into consideration.
Each pop culture witch will be scored on a scale of one to 10 black cats (sure, real witches don't always have them, but measuring in cats is just cuter than cauldrons or crystals). Click through to find out how your favourite witch ranks.
