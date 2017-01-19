This Is The Most Expensive House In America

It's real, and it's spectacular. Behold: the most expensive home in the United States.
Set on 924 Bel Air Road in L.A., the £200-million estate was officially listed as the country's priciest home for sale yesterday. The 38,000-square-foot, four-level property features two master suites, 10 huge guest bedrooms, and 21 bathrooms, according to People. There's also a 40-seat theatre, a bowling alley, five bars, two fully stocked Champagne and wine cellars (par-ty), and a seven-person staff is included. The home was built on spec, which means it was designed to be sold, rather than for a specific client (we can't wait to see who ends up living there — our money's on Leo DiCaprio).
Developer Bruce Makowsky was inspired by the luxury of the multi-million-dollar mega-yachts he researched when conceptualising the estate. “This home was curated for the ultimate billionaire who wants the best of everything that exists in life,” Makowsky said in a press release. “Until now, the ultra-luxury market was void of homes that even came close to matching the level of mega-yachts and private jets that billionaires spend millions of dollars on every year. There are hundreds of new billionaires created each year and they are increasingly setting their sights on this coveted enclave of California for everything the state has to offer.”
You're not the only one saying, "But I can't even afford my teeny-tiny rent" right now. Owners.com gave us some perspective: You could buy over 516 houses in L.A. for this price (average cost of an L.A. home: $483,830 (£387,060)). And, over 22 L.A. homes could fit inside (average size: 1,700 square feet). We wonder how many New York City apartments could fit into it.
See photos of the home, ahead.