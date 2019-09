This Is The Most Expensive House In America

Developer Bruce Makowsky was inspired by the luxury of the multi-million-dollar mega-yachts he researched when conceptualizing the estate. “This home was curated for the ultimate billionaire who wants the best of everything that exists in life,” Makowsky said in a press release. “Until now, the ultra-luxury market was void of homes that even came close to matching the level of mega-yachts and private jets that billionaires spend millions of dollars on every year. There are hundreds of new billionaires created each year and they are increasingly setting their sights on this coveted enclave of California for everything the state has to offer.”