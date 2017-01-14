Billie Lourd Is On A Well-Deserved Vacation With Taylor Lautner

Scream Queens co-stars Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner are sitting under palm trees in Cabo right now, according to a smiling selfie Lautner posted to Instagram. In it, Lourd is lounging in a beach chair in a bikini, flashing a peace sign with her eyes closed. The couple appear to be getting some much-needed chill time.
Lourd has had a rough time lately, losing her mother, Carrie Fisher, to a heart attack at only 60. And, if losing her mother to a sudden heart attack weren't enough, Lourd's 84-year-old grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, suffered a fatal stroke the next day.
Lautner has been a supportive boyfriend to Lourd throughout, posting a tribute two weeks ago that will make you cry.
Taking to Instagram to share a photo of the two, Lautner star wrote, "This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd, [heart emoji] me."
Spending time with friends, palm trees, and umbrella drinks on the beach seem like a good way to start healing after a traumatic time.
