Andrew Garfield Explains That Ryan Reynolds Kiss

Look away, Emma Stone. And Ryan Reynolds. And anyone else Andrew Garfield might have locked lips with lately. The British actor famously made out with a certain Deadpool star during Sunday night's Golden Globes, and Stephen Colbert wanted answers. He also wanted a smooch of his own. Garfield was grilled about the kiss during his appearance on The Late Show last night. Apparently, it all had to do with Reynolds losing to Ryan Gosling. Think of it as a consolation prize. "I just wanted Ryan to know that I loved him no matter whether he won or lost," the Hacksaw Ridge star joked. "I just wanted him to know that it doesn't matter [if you win or lose], it's how you play the game. He showed up, he gave his all, it doesn't change anything in my heart." Right. Then Colbert asked a follow-up question: Was Garfield comfortable kissing men? Apparently so, because within seconds he and Colbert were connected at the mouth. And just like that, Garfield turned into the Nick Viall of awards season. Sorry, Ryan.
It’s getting hot in here! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/Hh9THkujnb— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 11, 2017
Advertisement