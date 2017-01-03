6 Potentially Awkward Romantic Run-Ins At The Golden Globes

If you're Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart, the Golden Globes can be an excellent place to meet your future spouse. If you're anyone else, the awards ceremony is more likely to set the scene for an awkward encounter with your famous ex. On the bright side, all that free-flowing booze means you'll probably be too tipsy to really care. And with any luck, you'll have a swimsuit model or Jonas Brother on your arm.
Though the full list of presenters for Sunday's Golden Globes has yet to be announced, a quick look at the nominees reveals some tricky situations in the making. A few former couples will be in attendance, dramatically increasing the possibility of an uncomfortable run-in on the red carpet or even a dash to the restroom for a quick cry. At least, that's how we imagine Leonardo DiCaprio will react when he sees former flame Blake Lively and nominee Ryan Reynolds making goo-goo eyes at one another.
Will these reunions result in a cold shoulder, or a rekindling of a romance that once was? And is there a better form of revenge against an ex than winning a bit shiny trophy while they pick at crudités and make painful small talk with a C-lister?