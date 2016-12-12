The Most Outrageous Golden Globes Snubs This Year

It's not awards show season until we're talking about all the movies and TV shows that should've been nominated, but weren't. The Golden Globes, Emmys, and Oscars are never going to please everyone; there will always be deserving individuals who get snubbed in their respective categories. (Though on the bright side, maybe this is just indicative of the superb quality of on-screen entertainment these days.) And, of course, we all know that statues aren't everything.
But...the 2017 Golden Globes nominations were announced this morning, and there are some truly surprising omissions this year. The HFPA has always been a bit, shall we say, quirky when it comes to nominations. Let us not forget when Johnny Depp's 2010 caper The Tourist was nominated for not one, but three Golden Globes.
The snubs are just as inscrutable. Why did Sully miss out? And what about Fences, the adaptation of August Wilson's acclaimed play? We feel it's incumbent upon us to shout out the people and titles that were overlooked. Ahead, find the biggest Golden Globe snubs of 2017, from big-name movies to little-known new series.
