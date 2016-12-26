Pssst — Ikea's Having A Winter Sale & It's GOOD

Ikea — Scandinavian furniture megastore and the sole reason we have anywhere to sit or sleep in our homes — has an end-of-year treat for us. Its winter sale, which runs from December 26 to January 10, is a veritable wonderland of discounted home basics. That means you can start 2017 off with a bang (or, at least, a new bookshelf).
Deals run up to 50% off and there's something for nearly every room in the house. So you'll have a little bit of wiggle room to grab a few full-priced goodies, too. Oh, and even better? If you sign up to join Ikea's rewards program (it's free!), you get an extra 10% off sale prices.
Click through to see all the deals – but hurry, because you can only get them while supplies last. We suspect that won't be long.