Pssst — Ikea's Having A Winter Sale & It's GOOD

Ikea — Scandinavian furniture megastore and the sole reason we have anywhere to sit or sleep in our apartments — has an end-of-year treat for us. Its winter sale, which runs from December 26 through January 10, is a veritable wonderland of discounted home basics. That means you can start 2017 off with a bang (or, at least, a new bookshelf).
Deals run up to 50% off and there's something for nearly every room in the house. So you'll have a little bit of wiggle room to grab a few full-priced goodies, too. Oh, and even better? If you sign up to join Ikea's rewards program (it's free!), all food purchases from the store's restaurant over the weekend are free if you spend at least $100 in-store. Did somebody say all-you-can eat Swedish meatballs?
Click through to see all the deals — but hurry, because you can only get them while supplies last. We suspect that won't be long.
