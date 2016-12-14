Will we ever tire of watching James Corden play chauffeur to pop stars? One day, probably, but not today.
Bruno Mars is the latest singer to ride shotgun for "Carpool Karaoke." Last night the "24K Magic" performer made an appearance during the Late Late Show to help Corden "get to work" (seriously, man, order an Uber) and sing along to a few hits.
Compared to Madonna's recent passenger seat revelation that she smooched Michael Jackson, Mars' cameo was a bit mild. He defended his fashion sense, road-tested a number of hats, and busted out his Elvis impersonation. Not exactly what you'd expect from a "dangerous man," but, then again, dangerous men don't usually belt out power ballads and engagement anthems.
You can watch Mars unleash his vehicular vocals below. Now, when are we going to get Beyoncé to do one of these?
