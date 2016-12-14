The Paris Hilton we remember is long gone, and the new one wants to keep it that way. The personality was featured in Harper's Bazaar where she earnestly expressed that she no longer wants to be known as a reality star. Instead, she's a businesswoman.
"I don't like the way that sounds," she says, referring to her past as a party girl. The 35-year-old got her start on the show The Simple Life, before growing into a reality show superstar with later hits like Paris Hilton's My New BFF and The World According to Paris. "I have really grown past that. Now I mostly focus on my empire and my brand, rather than everything else that comes with the reality star kind of life."
For instance, Don Loftus, Executive Vice President of Perfumania, reports that Hilton sells over £150 million worth of perfume every year, and sales in Mexico, her biggest market, are just going up.
Much of this is about girl power, and Hilton tries to embody that in her work. "Women have been using their voice to fight for their passions and that's something to be proud of," she says. "Whether it's for labor laws, fighting in the entertainment industry, or just standing up for women in general — I love it and I hope this shift keeps going."
This shift also applies to her relationships, which she's decidedly staying away from. "I love being single," she explains. "Before, I could never be alone. I always needed a boyfriend. Now, I feel so independent and I am so happy with myself. I don't need anyone to validate my happiness."
She certainly seems to be happy all on her own, declaring, "As long as you work hard and believe in yourself, you'll be able to achieve your dreams."
