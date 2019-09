Search Party Is The Hipster Gone Girl You’ll Obsess Over

Another blonde girl has gone missing, and, because nobody can disappear anymore without there being a shady backstory, the lines between victim and villain become blurred. Thank goodness some people she vaguely knew back in college are on the case. That's not a dis. The premise of the new crime comedy Search Party — which has been around for a little while but UK peeps are only starting to obsess over — may be built for laughs, but it's got a surprising Gone Girl edge. Just picture Amazing Amy as a Tolstoy-reading millennial who went to college with the cast of Girls. That cast includes Dory (Alia Shawkat), a drifting doormat who lives with her sweet but doltish boyfriend, Drew. (How they afford their spacious, Domino-spread-worthy NYC apartment on the salaries of an assistant and an intern is the real mystery of this series.) When her former college classmate Chantal Witherbottom goes missing, Dory sees it as an opportunity to find meaning in her otherwise rudderless life. Before long, Drew (John Reynolds), Dory, and their self-absorbed pals are getting in on the amateur investigation. There's Elliott (John Early), an Eric Trump lookalike with a penchant for monochrome ensembles and bitchy asides, who cruelly dismisses his boyfriend and brags about Pour, the charity he's launched to provide African children with designer water bottles. Meredith Hagner's Portia, meanwhile, is to acting what Marnie Michaels is to singing-songwriting: She and Elliott are no Bess and George, but their petty, pea-brained participation infuses the Search Party with comic brightness.