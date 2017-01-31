Search Party Is The Hipster Gone Girl You’ll Obsess Over

They're not the only ones in pursuit of our Westchester County damsel in distress, Chantal. As the plot thickens and the list of suspects grows, one question remains: Is Chantal the innocent victim Dory is so desperate to save? Or is she a less innocent force? And does anyone actually truly care about Chantal, or does the act of playing detective simply making them feel self-important and righteous? Without giving anything anyway, we'll let you in on this: The ending is much less predictable than the cinematic version of The Girl on the Train. Strangely, it's more satisfying too. You don't have to be Nancy Drew to detect a second season should be in the pipeline.