This 98-Year-Old Yoga Star's Unusual Drinking Habits

Sarah Jacoby
Photo: J. Countess/Getty Images.
Your new role model, fitspo source, and ideal drinking buddy might all be the same person: 98-year-old yoga star Tao Porchon-Lynch. In a profile in the New York Times, Porchon-Lynch, who has been practicing yoga for more than 70 years and teaching for more than 45, reveals among other tidbits that she only drinks tea and wine — not water.

And that love of vino runs deep. In fact, along with her late husband, Porchon-Lynch founded the American Wine Society.

In a world where yogi stardom too often seems like a game for the young, thin, and blonde, Porchon-Lynch — who has had three hip replacements (!) — represents a refreshing and inspiring shift. She's developed a dedicated following thanks to her particularly encouraging approach to teaching and her sheer amount of experience.

In addition to yoga, Porchon-Lynch frequently participates in ballroom dancing competitions. In fact, you may remember her impressive performance on America's Got Talent last year. Howard Stern, a judge at the time, called it "too mind-blowing for words."

So if she wants to forgo H2O for pinot, honestly, who are we to argue?
