This 98-Year-Old Yoga Star's Drinking Habits Are Remarkable

Your new role model, fitspo source, and ideal drinking buddy might all be the same person: 98-year-old yoga star Tao Porchon-Lynch. In a profile in the New York Times, Porchon-Lynch, who has been practicing yoga for more than 70 years and teaching for more than 45, reveals among other tidbits that she only drinks tea and wine — not water.
And that love of vino runs deep. In fact, along with her late husband, Porchon-Lynch founded the American Wine Society.
In a world where yogi stardom too often seems like a game for the young, thin, and blonde, Porchon-Lynch — who has had three hip replacements (!) — represents a refreshing and inspiring shift. She's developed a dedicated following thanks to her particularly encouraging approach to teaching and her sheer amount of experience.
In addition to yoga, Porchon-Lynch frequently participates in ballroom dancing competitions. In fact, you may remember her impressive performance on America's Got Talent last year. Howard Stern, a judge at the time, called it "too mind-blowing for words."
So if she wants to forgo H2O for pinot, honestly, who are we to argue?
And that love of vino runs deep. In fact, along with her late husband, Porchon-Lynch founded the American Wine Society.
In a world where yogi stardom too often seems like a game for the young, thin, and blonde, Porchon-Lynch — who has had three hip replacements (!) — represents a refreshing and inspiring shift. She's developed a dedicated following thanks to her particularly encouraging approach to teaching and her sheer amount of experience.
In addition to yoga, Porchon-Lynch frequently participates in ballroom dancing competitions. In fact, you may remember her impressive performance on America's Got Talent last year. Howard Stern, a judge at the time, called it "too mind-blowing for words."
So if she wants to forgo H2O for pinot, honestly, who are we to argue?
Advertisement