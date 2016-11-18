How long does it take you to get to work?
Whether it's by train, car or bus, our daily commute can either be a moment of calm before a busy day, an opportunity to take in the latest episode of 'My Dad Wrote A Porno', or just a wretched, elbowing competition with perfect strangers. Those relying on Southern rail may not even go anywhere.
According to new research by the Trades Union Congress, the number of workers who commute for two hours or more every day has increased by a third in five years, as reports The Guardian.
An estimated 3.7 million people (that's one in seven workers) spend over an hour on their daily commute each way. Back in 2010, only one in nine people had to endure such an arduous journey.
The TUC is blaming immobile wages and the escalating price of homes as the reason for people being forced to live further away from their jobs. There is also the small issue of a lack of investment in infrastructure, which, in turn, hikes journey times.
“Employers cannot turn a blind eye to this problem," said Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC. "More home- and flexible-working would allow people to cut their commutes and save money. But if we are to reduce the pain of traffic jams and train delays, ministers need to invest more in public transport and our roads. Next week’s autumn statement is the perfect opportunity to do this.”
Women have particularly been affected, according to the study. 35% more women are spending longer than two hours on a commute than five years ago, compared to 29% of men.
And which region has been affected most? That'll be Northern Ireland, followed by the south-east of England, much of which commutes into London, and then the West Midlands.
With the economy at a similar standstill to the M4, it would seem most people can only expect the time it takes them to get to work to increase. Time to fire up the Kindle.
Whether it's by train, car or bus, our daily commute can either be a moment of calm before a busy day, an opportunity to take in the latest episode of 'My Dad Wrote A Porno', or just a wretched, elbowing competition with perfect strangers. Those relying on Southern rail may not even go anywhere.
According to new research by the Trades Union Congress, the number of workers who commute for two hours or more every day has increased by a third in five years, as reports The Guardian.
An estimated 3.7 million people (that's one in seven workers) spend over an hour on their daily commute each way. Back in 2010, only one in nine people had to endure such an arduous journey.
The TUC is blaming immobile wages and the escalating price of homes as the reason for people being forced to live further away from their jobs. There is also the small issue of a lack of investment in infrastructure, which, in turn, hikes journey times.
“Employers cannot turn a blind eye to this problem," said Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC. "More home- and flexible-working would allow people to cut their commutes and save money. But if we are to reduce the pain of traffic jams and train delays, ministers need to invest more in public transport and our roads. Next week’s autumn statement is the perfect opportunity to do this.”
Women have particularly been affected, according to the study. 35% more women are spending longer than two hours on a commute than five years ago, compared to 29% of men.
And which region has been affected most? That'll be Northern Ireland, followed by the south-east of England, much of which commutes into London, and then the West Midlands.
With the economy at a similar standstill to the M4, it would seem most people can only expect the time it takes them to get to work to increase. Time to fire up the Kindle.
Advertisement