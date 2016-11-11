Ryan Gosling is as woke as they get. So, why does his smile look so sleepy all the time?
It's droopy in The Notebook. It's dazed in Crazy, Stupid, Love. It's woozy in Lars and the Real Girl. It looks downright slumberous in La La Land.
The sleepy smile is a key part of Ryan Gosling's charm. It simultaneously says, "I need you to hold me and sing me lullabies" and, "We share a dirty little secret." It's mischievous, yet soft; sexy, yet vulnerable; wistful, yet optimistic. Forget Jake Gyllenhaal — this is the original nocturnal animal.
Gosling's is a smile worth celebrating. So, in honour of his 36th birthday on November 12, we bring you an appreciation of the actor's best feature. Which level of sleepy is your favourite?
