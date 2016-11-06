Taissa Farmiga is returning to American Horror Story for season 6 and, like everything else on Roanoke, her role is a mystery. However, some new clues suggest that perhaps Farmiga's character will add another layer to the show-within-a-show format of the series.
Though some fans were hoping that Farmiga would return to her American Horror Story: Coven roots and play the real-life version of Lady Gaga's original supreme, Scáthach, we've seen the actual real Scáthach since the theory was perpetuated, and Farmiga didn't appear to be underneath all of those witchy accessories. Now we know that Farmiga will likely appear in episode 9: if you watch the teaser closely, you'll notice a long-haired hiker who could definitely be Farmiga. Also important to note? The cameras locked on the hiker's helmets — a hint that we could be diving into yet another new doc series.
This season, American Horror Story: Roanoke's whole thing is playing homage to found-footage horror films. One of the first found-footage movies to break through to the cultural zeitgeist was The Blair Witch Project, a movie about young filmmakers looking for answers about the legend of the Blair Witch. The film even released a long-awaited sequel this year, Blair Witch, about filmmakers attempting to find out what happened to the first group of investigators.
It wouldn't be the first time the show seemed to reference The Blair Witch Project. The show has incorporated creepy stick dolls, the iconic symbol of The Blair Witch Project, into its own mythology — the dolls appear on the series whenever the Butcher and her crew want to terrorise their victims.
New theory time: Farmiga and her crew are making a documentary about the events that went down on not only My Roanoke Nightmare, but its own sequel series, Return To Roanoke: Three Days In Hell. As we know, only one person from the house will survive once the three days are up — and we're running out of people. Perhaps after the Three Days In Hell special airs, Farmiga and her film crew will go out to explore the place where the cast died — only to be in a nightmare of their own. Super-meta, right? It would hardly be a new thing for the series to do — as creator Ryan Murphy explained in an interview with Vanity Fair, this season is “a hat on a hat on a hat on a hat that we’ve had to protect." Could these "hats" really be TV shows?
If the series is paying homage to The Blair Witch Project and making Farmiga's character a filmmaker in charge of a new show or film, she may not be long for this world. I mean, just look at reality-show producer Sidney — the "real" Butcher may not have gotten to him, but Agnes certainly did.
