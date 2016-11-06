Kendall Jenner Frees The Nipple, Shades Instagram

Kendall Jenner has never been shy about her love of "freeing the nipple."
Last November, when she decided to thank her 40 million followers by posting what she called her "favourite photo" of herself, the model shared a black-and-white shot of her flashing the camera. This past summer, she even penned a blog post about it, telling fans, "I think it's cool and I really just don't care!" Just a couple of weeks ago, Jenner told W magazine, "I'm weird, I love my tits being out. It's my thing, I guess."
Instagram, on the other hand, is notoriously against bare-breasted postings. (Sorry, Miley.) But the proudly braless Jenner found a way around the issue, thanks to a little thing called emoji! Pizza emoji, to be specific.
Last night, the model posted a photo of her torso clad in a sheer black bodysuit — with two slices of pizza pasted over her nipples. "Zaza," read the simple caption. As of now, it has 1.7 million likes after a mere 14 hours online. Clearly, the Insta-public is cool with subversive pepperoni.
Advertisement