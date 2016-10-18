Though she easily admitted her girl crush (Angelina Jolie), her teen crush was harder to place; she eventually came up with Justin Bieber, though she admitted she doesn't have his picture hanging on her wall.



Jenner also indulged the magazine in a display of her little-known talent. The reality star can make spot-on bird calls. If this whole modeling thing doesn't work out, she could definitely have a future in voicing sound effects.