Is Titanic Really A Great Love Story?

The Best Picture winner has a lot of numbers on its side. It won 11 Oscars. It made over $2 billion (£1.5 billion) . And in an unofficial study, it has caused at least 50 billion wistful sighs worldwide. It does have its fair share of critics, however, who point to Rose's lack of self-awareness, the sheer speed with which the lovers fall for each other, and the size of that damn piece of wood . Still, die-hard defenders continue to hold on and, more importantly, somehow work "I'll never let go" into everyday conversations.