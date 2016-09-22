I think we all have those special pieces that we feel like our best selves in.

"Actually, last week I was going through lots of things I had in storage and [found] that one pair of trousers I’d lost track of. I mislaid them, and I thought: Well good, actually, it’s quite good that I don’t have to keep bothering to put on these trousers and just make sure I’m in shape enough to fit into them post-baby or whatever. Anyway, I found them and I almost looked at them nervously thinking: Do I dare to even put these on now? Why would I do that to myself? And I was like, ‘Oh fuck it, get over it.’



"So I put them on and I completely could not get them over the bum. But the great thing was, and the reason I’m telling you this story: I cracked up laughing. The release was brilliant — that moment of like, ‘I don’t fucking need you trousers anymore.’ It was like, ‘God, did I ever care that much about whether I could do up these stupid pants or not?’ It was such a lovely feeling."



I'm pivoting a bit, but I wanted to ask: Your romantic opposite in this movie is Liam Hemsworth, who is a bit younger than you are.

"I just found out today that he’s 26. I didn’t even know how old he was."



Do you think Hollywood is shifting its attitudes about the younger man/older woman dynamic?

“I don’t think it’s particularly shifting, no. But you know the thing is, I’m so okay with my own age, and I’ve been very fortunate in my career that I can’t honestly say yet that I’ve been in a position where I’m not being offered things because I’m getting older... I mean talk to me again in 10 years’ time, and I might be like: 'Do you remember I said to you that I wasn’t getting parts anymore? Well yeah, guess what: Hollywood thinks I’m too old and I need a face-lift.' Which I won’t be getting.



