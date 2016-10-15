Warned about what isn’t exactly clear, other than the fact that the show returns on October 23.
Here's another warning: There are some spoilers ahead.
The internet immediately went into code-breaker mode and the Reddit thread discussing the Instagram post tried to be discrete, using spoiler tags to protect non-comic readers from things from the comic books that have not yet happened on the show.
But they also didn’t even want to entertain the, at least to them, obvious conclusion from the photo. “For those wondering: no, there is no way in hell that this is The Whispers. Just stop. Don't even theorise about it. It's too early,” user idkpotatoes posted.
Instagram users were not as subtle as their Reddit counterparts, many immediately declaring the photo evidence of the appearance of The Whisperers in season 7.
According to comicbook.com, The Whisperers are a savage group that wear the flesh of the undead and establish the boundary of their land with heads on spikes.
Robert Kirkman, writer and creator of The Walking Dead, was asked during a panel at last week’s New York Comic Con about whether or not The Whisperers would appear in the show. “Eventually,” he said, comicbook.com reported.
