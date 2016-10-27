The 30 Most Annoying TV Characters Of All Time

Most TV shows have one. That particular character created simply for the purposes of stirring the pot and rubbing viewers the wrong way. For every sweet, handsome, and honourable Jon Snow, there has to be a bratty, aggravating, and abhorrent Joffrey Lannister.
After an intense debate amongst our entertainment team, we decided to round up some television's most hated bit players. It didn't take us long. Everyone has passionate feelings about their favourite characters and sometimes, we feel even more strongly about our least favourite characters.
So read on. Warning: You may walk away from this slideshow feeling vexed, irritated, and...well, annoyed.
