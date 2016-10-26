Despite her unanticipated reaction, she is even more committed to her calling of caring for the dying than she was before. “It wasn't gross or scary, but it was certainly difficult. Every death will be different, and maybe it will get easier or less nerve-wracking, but it will not get any less worthwhile. Even if I never get to talk with the patients I attend to, knowing that I brought some small amount of comfort is enough.”



She’d also like to see more people become comfortable with ageing and the dying process. In a culture where ageism is rampant, Numen has found that learning about the end of life has actually made her less apprehensive of getting older — and the inevitable end. “Most of the patients I’ve seen close to death were peaceful and tranquil. They seemed comfortable and had this beautiful glow about them, this serenity that I didn’t expect to see. I’m still fearful of sudden death and the suffering of prolonged illness, but not of the dying itself.”



Numen also hopes that more family members will recognise that a death doula can be an option that can bring enormous comfort in someone's final moments. "It's about regaining control over an uncontrollable process," she says.







