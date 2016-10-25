The moment Glenn died on Sunday night's season 7 premiere of The Walking Dead was both brutal and mind-blowing. His death came as such a devastating shock that some viewers may not have even been able to pay much attention to Glenn's last words. Before taking his last breath, Glenn tells longtime love Maggie, "I will find you." And...cue the sobbing. But what does it mean?
Actress Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie, shared her take during a live taping of Talking Dead following Sunday's intense episode. Cohan interprets Glenn's last words to mean, “In this life or the next,” according to Vanity Fair. “They’re star-crossed lovers. ‘I’ll find you, I’ll be with you, I’ll watch over you. I’ll be there.’” Ugh, this is breaking our hearts all over again.
Steven Yeun, who plays Glenn, is in agreement with Cohan. “He dies in such a Glenn way. Still not thinking about himself," the actor said. "It’s important the he puts those final words out as a way of saying, ‘Look out for one another.’” So even if we won't be seeing any more of Glenn, there's hope that Maggie one day might.
