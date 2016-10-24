Kim Kardashian still hasn't broken her social media silence since the Paris robbery. However, we now have new Kim Kardashian media to salivate over thanks to the magic of pre-taped interviews. The media mogul talked to 60 Minutes during their segment on influencers, and showed why she's still the best.
She told correspondent Bill Whitaker how social media made her fame possible, but acknowledged that there are drawbacks. We wonder how her answer would change given her recent robbery and her apparent change of heart about her old lifestyle.
"I totally attribute my career to social media," she says. "There are pitfalls—lack of privacy, loss off privacy. That's not for everyone. For me, I can handle it."
Kardashian also had a perfect answer to a question about her talent.
"It is a talent to have a brand that’s really successful off of getting people to like you for being you," she says. "So I have to think that involves some type of talent."
But the best answer of the night is to a question about her net worth.
"So I would think that has to involve some kind of talent, you know?" - @KimKardashian on building a multimillion-dollar brand— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 24, 2016
Watch a snippet of her appearance below.
