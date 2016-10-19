Justin Bieber has recently made some big changes that have thrown many fans for a loop. First, he deleted his Instagram account, then he dyed his hair "brond," and now he's apparently moving across the pond. Before those of you who once Beliebed drop to your knees and scream, "Why, Justin? Why?" you should know his move isn't a permanent one. According to Glamour, your boy will be splitting his time between his L.A. pad and a luxe mansion in North London.
Justin's stately rental was built back in 1910, so it has plenty of classic English charm. Metro reports that since being built, the home has gone through many renovations, so the 22-year-old won't be lacking any modern amenities. In addition to a bathroom — it's one of 13 — that features 12 different types of Italian marble, the pop star also has a home spa, workout facility, wine cellar, and private gardens. Not to mention, his place is located in one of the city's hottest areas.
You better believe Justin is paying out the nose to call this 24,000-square-foot estate his home away from home. According to CNBC, rent will cost him £108,000 a month. See inside JBieb's stunning new London abode below. If you start to get jealous of the massive mansion, all we can say is take comfort in the fact that your rent isn't that high.
