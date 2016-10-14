The Game of Thrones experts over at Watchers on the Wall just reported some revealing details about season 7. If you're looking to avoid spoilers, turn back now.
A source told the site that Daenerys will convene with Davos Seaworth and Brienne of Tarth at the Dragonpit, an old building where the Targaryens used to house their dragons. Missandei and other affiliates of Dany will reportedly be there as well.
What could these seemingly unconnected characters have to talk about? Hello Giggles speculates that Davos and Brienne could be recruiting the Mother of Dragons to fight with the Starks.
Whatever the case may be, the location sounds pretty epic. The Dragonpit will likely be filmed in the old Spanish city of Italica, where two Roman emperors were born, making for quite a majestic setting.
Watchers on the Wall also reported that Daenerys will make an appearance at King's Landing at some point during the season.
Fortunately we have plenty of time to speculate before the new season premieres sometime next summer. It's not like we'll lose our minds or anything.
