Filming is underway on the seventh season of Game of Thrones, and some leaked pictures of the cast could mean that two characters will finally reunite.
In a photoset posted on JustJared, actress Maisie Williams is shown in a hair and makeup trailer during the show's production in Belfast, Ireland. Curiously, Isaac Hempstead Wright was also spotted on set. Could a Stark reunion be in our future?
In a photoset posted on JustJared, actress Maisie Williams is shown in a hair and makeup trailer during the show's production in Belfast, Ireland. Curiously, Isaac Hempstead Wright was also spotted on set. Could a Stark reunion be in our future?
Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead-Wright on set for Season 7 pic.twitter.com/9zolME4iq0— Game of Thrones Cast (@GoT_Cast) October 12, 2016
Arya and Bran haven't shared a scene together in quite some time. When we left off with Arya in season 6, she had just killed the Walder Frey (the guy responsible for killing her mother and brother at the Red Wedding), and was headed back north to Winterfell. Bran, meanwhile, had just arrived at the Wall.
So maybe this is a reach — these two being spotted together could just be a convenience of production. But it could also mean that the Starks will rise again, especially if these siblings link up with Jon Snow and Sansa Stark.
Game of Thrones will return to HBO in summer 2017, and Williams has already warned fans that "shit gets REAL."
So maybe this is a reach — these two being spotted together could just be a convenience of production. But it could also mean that the Starks will rise again, especially if these siblings link up with Jon Snow and Sansa Stark.
Game of Thrones will return to HBO in summer 2017, and Williams has already warned fans that "shit gets REAL."
Advertisement