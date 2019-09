This Bedspread Photo Is Going Viral For A Very Unexpected Reason

The internet is full of fun optical illusions. We know we're not the only ones who have spent hours of our lives staring at a photo on our computer screen, trying to find the promised hidden surprise. These brain-teaser photos often go viral because they're challenging and have a pretty fun payoff. That's not exactly the case with the most recent viral optical-illusion image that's circulating.Earlier this week, an Imgur user posted a photo that is really tripping people up. The photo shows a regular-looking bed in a regular-looking room, but there's a big, red circle that draws your eye to the bed's patterned duvet cover.If you know anything about internet optical illusions, you know a big, red circle means there's something hiding somewhere. These photos often have something hidden in patterns — remember that rug ? So, naturally, everyone who came across this picture on Imgur spent some time trying to uncover whatever was concealed in the circle. The problem is, there's nothing to find in this one.