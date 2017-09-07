Assuming you're not one of the hardcore Halloweeners that makes the holiday into a three-day event, you've only got one shot at wowing everyone with an amazing costume come October 31. And what better character to dress up as than your bad-ass alter-ego? You know, the warrior-goddess inside you who commands dragons, makes Dothraki warriors shake in their boots, frees slaves, and fights the patriarchy with fire. Yes, we're talking about the one and only Khaleesi.
Daenerys Targaryen may well be the most iconic Game of Thrones character. Her long silver-blonde hair is instantly recognisable, as are her many, many outfits. If you're going to dress up as Khaleesi, you've got choices — from her silky Grecian gowns to her sexy leather desert-trekking gear. Plus, Daenerys costumes have the option of some really fun accessories — think toy dragons and giant, scale-covered dragon eggs. If you're not sure where to start, look no further for inspiration. We've got a collection of all the best Khaleesi costumes, right here.