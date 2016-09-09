“He has this big beautiful office in Tribeca — and it was a strange part of the job, being in that space. I was always there alone, for one. Which was weird and isolating. And I never felt totally comfortable — it lacked the comfort of home. And it was confusing when he wanted me there versus when he didn’t. Like when he was there writing, he’d need me to leave, because he needed to be alone. But then when there would script meetings there, he liked having me around, which made doing my job difficult, because it was distracting! Plus, I always felt like I was on the outskirts (the office was one large room) looking in.