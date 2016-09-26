The Making a Murderer saga has been seeing more and more real-life plot twists lately. The latest: Steven Avery is engaged to a woman he's only seen once.
Avery and Lynn Hartman spent eight months talking on the phone and met up just this month at the Waupun Correctional Institution, where Avery's serving a life sentence for Teresa Halbach's murder, according to the Daily Mail.
Unlike Avery's ex-fiancée Jodi Stachowski, the 53-year-old legal secretary believes Avery is innocent.
"I’m happy, she treats me decent, she loves me, she's kind of spoiling me right now," Avery told the Daily Mail. "I just want to be happy and enjoy my life. I think I did enough time."
Hartman had been keeping the relationship low profile due to online harassment and accusations of going after Avery for the fame.
A post by Curtis Busse on the Steven Avery Project Facebook page clears up the rumours. "There have been some misunderstandings about Lynn and her intentions," it reads. "[Avery] wants to remind you all that her intentions are true and [she] and Steven are very much in love and this isn't going to change anytime soon."
Making a Murderer's creators have said they're filming the second season in real time as events unfold, and it'll definitely be interesting to see how this relationship figures into it.
