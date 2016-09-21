Steve From Stranger Things & Parks & Recreation's Jean-Ralphio Just Met IRL

It's long been a fan theory that Steve from Stranger Things exists in the same universe as Parks and Recreation, and is actually Jean-Ralphio's father. This has everything to do with the striking resemblance between actors Joe Keery and Ben Schwartz and less to do with any real plausibility. Nevertheless, Schwartz confirmed it last month, and on Tuesday the father-son duo finally met in person and posted some amazing photos on Twitter.
Dad and son meet because the Internet. @joe_keery @Stranger_Things #strangertwins pic.twitter.com/Dkxm5NjCtL— Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) September 20, 2016
Their first photo together shows a natural bonding moment between father and son: learning how to shave. It helps that they're wearing matching outfits, and even matching expressions as they look in the mirror.
They followed this up with an even crazier photo, posing like the twins in the iconic movie The Parent Trap.
The Upside Down Parent Trap. pic.twitter.com/EcVfdvOIzA— Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) September 20, 2016
Some things the two actors probably talked about while they were playing dress up and taking photos: how they get their hair so swoopy, why their eyebrows are so expressive, how and why Ben Schwartz should appear in season two of Stranger Things (which was officially confirmed a few weeks ago). More often that not, this might have just been another awesome instance of the internet bringing people together.
Whatever happens, let's hope this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship, because seeing having more of this duo in our lives would definitely not be the wo-o-o-orst.
