We thought the kids on Stranger Things only listened to The Clash, but it turns out their taste is actually much more modern.
After stealing the show on the Emmys red carpet last night, Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) hit the stage for a pre-show performance of "Uptown Funk." Don't pretend their cute choreographed dance moves aren't giving you life right now.
The performance unfortunately didn't make the televised broadcast. Instead, we have to rely on video footage shared by attendees who filmed the musical moment. Everyone else seems to be just milling around and trying to find their seats, unaware that they're missing out on what basically amounts to the Hawkins Middle School talent show. For shame.
Watch this charming clip below.
After stealing the show on the Emmys red carpet last night, Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) hit the stage for a pre-show performance of "Uptown Funk." Don't pretend their cute choreographed dance moves aren't giving you life right now.
The performance unfortunately didn't make the televised broadcast. Instead, we have to rely on video footage shared by attendees who filmed the musical moment. Everyone else seems to be just milling around and trying to find their seats, unaware that they're missing out on what basically amounts to the Hawkins Middle School talent show. For shame.
Watch this charming clip below.
#VIDEO Gaten, Caleb et Millie chantant Uptown Funk sur la scène des #Emmys 🎶💃 pic.twitter.com/wVrZledZuW— Stranger Things FR (@strangerthFR) September 19, 2016
Those kids really are the whole package. Can we keep them precocious and young and planted in 1983 forever?
Advertisement