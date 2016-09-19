The 2016 Emmys were, by all accounts, a lovely affair. The red carpet looks were gorgeous. The couples were adorable. The acceptance speeches were both funny and moving. Okay, yes, there were a couple of awkward moments. But what's an awards show without a masturbation joke and a misogynistic comment here and there? (Plus the odd jovial Jeb Bush and an unwelcome Bill Cosby mention, of course.)
What we didn't see on TV, though, the stars in attendance captured and shared on Instagram. From pre-Emmys glam routines and red carpet poses to snaps from the audience and post-show indulgences, there are a whole bunch of great inside shots from the night. The Insta-MVPs of the evening? Kit Harington, Kristen Bell, and Kerry Washington, by a long shot. Here are their (and everyone else's) greatest Instagram shots from the 2016 Emmys.