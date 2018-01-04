8 Healing Crystals For The Total Beginner

Beyond imbuing your space with a crystal’s energy, Askinosie says that you can certainly interact with it if you prefer. “Place the stone on your heart and let it sit there for 10 to 11 minutes,” she says. “When you take it off, you’re going to feel different.” You can easily add a healing crystal to a meditation practice, if you have one, or, Askinosie adds, you can also place your crystal somewhere on your body if you’re reading or about to go to sleep. “It doesn’t take a lot of energy. It just takes time,” she says.