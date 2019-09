In doing this, they’re aiming to tackle the country-wide problem of disengagement. “Our research tells us that people of all genders, age ranges and backgrounds want to be more engaged with their finances,” says Starling’s CEO Anne Boden.“What our research has shown though is that in households, between couples or even flat-mates, women are most often in charge of managing the budget,” she continues. “And for that reason, you could extrapolate that trying to manage your own personal financial health, alongside a household’s, would involve added pressure.”Mackay touches on another reason why women might be banking differently to men. “I think women want to get more on top of their finances because – typically – we take more career breaks and earn less,” she says. “So we’re starting from behind when it comes to investing. And I think we get that moment in our 40s where we’re old enough to be “doing something” but also old enough to feel a sense of shame that we haven’t done it sooner. So we stick our heads in the sand and hope that it will go away!”Caroline Evans, Content Marketing Manager at Money Farm , has a similar point of view, but is firm that the responsibility still lies with us as individuals. “People will argue that the industry should do more for the consumer. But ultimately it’s your wealth, it's your financial well being, and you should take control of that,” she says, while acknowledging that, "historically, it hasn’t been very easy to do that.” Which is where the challenger banks come back in, along with the multiple other fintech startups like Money Farm who are attempting to humanise banking.And beyond the opportunity for fintech to transform our relationship with money? Well, there are much wider social implications of these transformations both at home and abroad. Economists say financial services like savings accounts, insurance or loans are just as important to escaping poverty as improved agriculture and education. Fintech could help women all over the world find their own independence. In some places it’s already starting to happen. "The World Bank has a financial inclusion strategy designed to improve women's access to financial services,” offers Mackay.“It has found that in countries such as Pakistan, access to loans often have to be signed off by a male relative,” she elaborates. “It has helped women across the world gain independent access to financial services. This is vitally important: UN Women has found that giving women control of a greater share of household income, changes spending in ways that benefit children."From making expert financial advice available to everyone, to giving women living in poverty direct access to savings accounts through their mobile phones, we are on the brink of a revolution that will improve women’s lives everywhere.