For the past 41 years, Saturday Night Live has brought the laughs.
No issue — political, celebrity, or hypothetical — is off limits for the eclectic cast, which has consistently (and impressively) churned out new household names season after season. Regardless what sort of bleak situation is unfolding across the world, we can always count on SNL to pull us out of the darkness and into the comedic light. And for that, we are so grateful.
The best part about SNL is that it appeals to every viewer in a different way. Everyone has their own favorite skits and comedians guaranteed to make them giggle. And, thanks to the wonders of the internet, we can rewatch as many times as we want.
There's no shame in watching Ryan Gosling break character in the "Close Encounters" skit from April of this year. It's hilarious.
We rounded up our all-time favorite acts from the show that always leave us laughing in out loud. Literally.