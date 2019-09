The shock and awe of Game of Thrones ' sixth season seemed to have been enough to drown out the protests of its relentless violence against women , at least temporarily. But at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Los Angeles, the topic of rape reared its ugly head again during an HBO Q&A. This time, its upcoming series, Westworld , is making headlines with a rape scene, and new network programming chief Casey Bloys was ready to defend it."For the Westworld pilot, the point in Westworld is they’re robots," he said, according to Entertainment Weekly . "How you treat a robot with human-like qualities? Is that reflective of how you would treat a human? It’s a little bit different than Game of Thrones, where it is human-on-human violence. But to your larger point: Is it something we think about? Yeah, I think the criticism is valid. I think it’s something that people take into account. It’s not something we’re wanting to highlight or trying to highlight, but I think the criticism is point taken on it."A single plot-driven examination of the darkness of human nature is one thing, but HBO shows have made a habit of showing women being raped. The network's The Night Of is another example. When critics kept pushing Bloys on the matter, his argument was that HBO's series offered equal-opportunity violence.