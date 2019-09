There's a lot we don't know about the characters on HBO's masterful new series The Night Of. As the season unfolds, we're sure to find out more information about the main players in the case. But for now, we're still piecing together the little bits of information we've been given so far. And devising some theories along the way Let's talk about Andrea Cornish, the 22-year-old victim at the center of this series. What do we really know about her? Yes,She's a mysterious figure who appears in Nasir "Naz" Khan's life as if in a dream. When we first meet her, she's sitting in the back of the cab that Naz borrows from his father, asking to be driven to "the beach."She's quiet and dark. She adorns herself in a layer of cheap jewelry and wears smudged eyeliner. Internally, she is struggling; she warns Naz that she can't be alone, and asks if he's ever wished to just disappear. And then she's dead, the bedroom in her brownstone covered in her blood.In an interview with HBO on Medium , Sofia Black D'Elia, who plays the central character, talked about the role and what viewers can expect from the series.Early on, D'Elia made clear that no one should cling to any first impressions they have of Andrea. From her wistful yet dark presence, it's tempting to peg her as a manic pixie dream girl But D'Elia said that was one of the major struggles in identifying with her character. "My job was to tell this story in the best way that I could and also not make her a trope of a manic pixie dream girl, because that is absolutely not what she is in my opinion," she explained. "I think she is troubled; she is bizarre."