When asked about the "femme fatale" stereotype, she urged patience, because the real story of Andrea will come to the surface soon enough. "I would say to anybody who is voicing concerns about this being a female character trope of a classic femme fatale, I think in coming weeks you’ll find that she’s not as one-dimensional or as general as you might imagine her to be," she said. "Trust the really amazing people that created this show to give you a real, fully formed female character as the weeks come."



She was, however, aware of her character's intoxicating, siren-like affect on Naz. "I felt as if I was baiting him; come into my world, come to my level, be with me on this ride," she said.



D'Elia also revealed that she is pretty clueless about what happened to her character, but she wanted it that way. She's excited to solve Andrea's murder along with the audience.



"I did not want to know anything, so I asked [series creator] Steve [Zaillian] to tell me only what I absolutely needed to know to shoot the pilot and to shield me from the rest," she said. "So part of the fun for me is that I literally will be watching along with everybody else and finding things out as they do. I have no predictions and I’m planning to keep it that way."

