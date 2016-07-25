Everyone on the internet seemed to have something to say about Vanity Fair's August cover story on Margot Robbie. (You know, the one with lines like, "She can be sexy and composed even while naked but only in character.") Everyone except Margot Robbie, that is. While many on social media ripped apart Rich Cohen's perplexing and often creepy profile on the star, Robbie herself stayed quiet. But the actress has finally spoken out about the controversial story, during an interview on Network Ten's The Project.
“I remember thinking, That was a really odd interview, I don’t know how that’s going to come out,” she told the Australian news program. “And then when I read it I was like, ‘Yeah, the tone of this is really weird. Like, I don’t really know what he’s trying to get at or play at’" But Robbie said she was surprised by the huge "uproar" it caused, saying that she's read "far more offensive, far more sexist, insulting, derogatory, disgusting things on a daily basis." The actress joked that she might be "desensitised to it."
The Aussie was very pleased, though, with the wave of national pride that the piece seems to have sparked. ("Australia is America 50 years ago, sunny and slow, a throwback, which is why you go there for throwback people," Cohen wrote. "In the morning, they watch Australia’s Today show. In other words, it’s just like America, only different.") "I was like, 'Don’t mess with the Aussies!" Robbie laughed. "Look what happens when you mess with Australia!" Watch the interview, below.
