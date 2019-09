Located directly above the legendary Chateau Marmont hotel, the property boasts a pool, mini screening room, and floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing dramatic views of Los Angeles throughout. The West Hollywood home is a real estate upgrade of sorts for the model-of-the-moment, who bought her first home, a two-bedroom condo in Downtown Los Angeles, for £1 million back in 2014. Maybe she was inspired by the luxe Calabasas abodes of sisters Khloé, Kourtney , and Kylie?Go ahead, click through and dream of the days when you, too, can Keep Up With The Kardashians, because #realestategoals.