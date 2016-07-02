If Kendall Jenner wants to spend her Fourth of July weekend throwing a pool party that would make even consummate hostess Taylor Swift envious — but with guests clad exclusively in Kendall & Kylie Swim, of course — she now has plenty of room to do so, thanks to her brand-new £5.1 million Hollywood Hills home. The reality star turned supermodel just purchased her second home, a 4,800-square-foot contemporary-style house, from Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, reports Trulia.
Located directly above the legendary Chateau Marmont hotel, the property boasts a pool, mini screening room, and floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing dramatic views of Los Angeles throughout. The West Hollywood home is a real estate upgrade of sorts for the model-of-the-moment, who bought her first home, a two-bedroom condo in Downtown Los Angeles, for £1 million back in 2014. Maybe she was inspired by the luxe Calabasas abodes of sisters Khloé, Kourtney, and Kylie?
Go ahead, click through and dream of the days when you, too, can Keep Up With The Kardashians, because #realestategoals.
Go ahead, click through and dream of the days when you, too, can Keep Up With The Kardashians, because #realestategoals.