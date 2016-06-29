Did HBO Just Casually Reveal Who Jon Snow’s Father Is?

HBO is good at keeping things under wraps, regardless of the intense fan theories floating around the internet. But now it seems that they're just throwing in the towel on one family tree that has been in question for the whole season.
Where did the bastard Jon Snow come from? Does R + L = J ? Well, HBO's blog, Making Game Of Thrones, just casually just confirmed it, infographic and all.
How wonderfully anti-climatic. According to the chart below, Jon's parents are 100% Prince Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark of Winterfell. Jon is connected to the two by a bold, black parental line.
So, now we know that Ned Stark and his younger sister for sure did not have an incestuous relationship (phew) and that Daenerys Targaryen is Jon's aunt. Targaryen blood runs through both their veins. But, for Jon, so does Stark blood.
That's the double whammy confirmation we've all been waiting for.
