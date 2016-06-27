What Did Lyanna Stark Whisper To Ned In The Tower Of Joy?

We're going to go with the popular and most satisfying answer, and assume that Lyanna whispered something like, "This little brown-eyed nugget here is my baby with Rhaegar and his name is Jon." Then the baby's face faded into Jon Snow's, and it was all but explicitly confirmed: "R+ L = J" is real, people. As in, Jon Snow is the child of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. As in, he has hella royal blood and should for sure be King of the North.
the tower of joy reveal is really something. confirmation of a theory held since 1996!— Michael (@MJ3_TB) June 27, 2016
I loved how the screen moved to Jon's face after the shot of baby Jon. Finally the truth was officially revealed. Tower of Joy, yas! 😍❤ #GoT— #TennisIsOva (@dharviplusv) June 27, 2016
Did anyone else think baby Jon Snow was Benjamin Button-ing pretty strong #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/JHBTuv002G— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) June 27, 2016
Watching the Tower of Joy scene like:#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/XfwCLmAApK— Mahnoor Ahmed (@MahnooriAhmed) June 27, 2016
When the tower of joy scene started. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/tCICiQnVUJ— Haman (@OfficialHaman) June 27, 2016
My mother felt like crying so much when the Tower of Joy scene came on she had been waiting for that reveal for so long— cler (@_claireo) June 27, 2016
Everyone during the Tower of Joy flashback #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/6qI7n0ZjmH— Rexlor Graymond (@HelloR3XY) June 27, 2016
the tower of joy scene was SO GOOD i feel holy i feel cleansed— GOT SPOILERS JAIME (@jonsnowjpg) June 27, 2016
Tower of joy scene killed me ! I cried like a baby #GameofThrones— snow (@jenmokingjay) June 27, 2016
THE WHOLE OF CRAP SEASON 6 WAS WORTH IT FOR THE FUCKING TOWER OF JOY SCENE— h (@alcoholli_) June 27, 2016
