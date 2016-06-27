Story from TV Shows

What Did Lyanna Stark Whisper To Ned In The Tower Of Joy?

Carolyn L. Todd
On Sunday night, Game of Thrones confirmed a hugely popular fan theory that's been circulating for years. During a flashback to the Tower of Joy, we saw a dying Lyanna Stark make her brother Ned promise to protect someone from King Robert. Then she whispered something in his ear — what, exactly, we don't know, because that would be too easy for Game of Thrones.

We're going to go with the popular and most satisfying answer, and assume that Lyanna whispered something like, "This little brown-eyed nugget here is my baby with Rhaegar and his name is Jon." Then the baby's face faded into Jon Snow's, and it was all but explicitly confirmed: "R+ L = J" is real, people. As in, Jon Snow is the child of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. As in, he has hella royal blood and should for sure be King of the North.
Advertisement
Fans were stoked, of course. The general sentiment? Yay, finally! Also, some tears. Here's what Twitter had to say about last night's big reveal.

And, finally, the tweet that said it simplest and best.
Advertisement

More from TV