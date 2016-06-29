Even when The Liars were mad at each other, they always found a way to look out for each other.



Up until last week's episode, they have never given up on Ali (Sascha Pieterse) no matter how mean she acted. Now that Ali is actually the nice, honest one (well, ignoring the fact she might have murdered her sister), they turn her in to "A"? Considering they've proven time and time again that they can only solve problems when they're all together...well, they're screwed. With Ali locked up in Walby Radley Part II and Hanna (Ashley Benson) in a funk from being kidnapped, how are they going to solve any problems? Based on tonight's episode of Pretty Little Liars, they may never solve anything ever again.