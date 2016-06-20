It turns out that just because you're dead doesn't mean you can't get ruthlessly roasted on Twitter. On last night's Game of Thrones, Rickon Stark meets his death at the hands of Ramsay Bolton. Before the Battle of the Bastards kicks off, Ramsay releases the youngest Stark and instructs him to run back to Jon Snow. Rickon begins walking, but Ramsay tells him to run. So he does. Rickon beelines straight to his big brother while Ramsay showers arrows down around him. The kid almost makes it, until he doesn't.
Rickon Stark— Keyser Titus (@keysertitus27) June 20, 2016
Cause of Death: Didn't run Zig-Zag #GameOfThornes #HouseStark pic.twitter.com/kG5RI0iSaL
why would rickon run in a straight line. has he never played call of duty— Casey Johnston (@caseyjohnston) June 20, 2016
When Rickon is running in a straight line like a dumbass #GameofThrones #zigzag pic.twitter.com/EEwyF3cTmT— Shannon (@shaniieexo) June 20, 2016
seriously, why didn't Rickon run in a zig-zag pattern? do you know how hard that would be for an archer to hit?— Mr. Butter Chicken (@MrButterChicken) June 20, 2016
C'mon, Rickon! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/xV9LScnr6X— Game of Thrones Meme (@Thrones_Memes) June 20, 2016
Hey Rickon - stutter step. Change of speed. Cut left. Cut right. Do SOMETHING.— KFC (@KFCBarstool) June 20, 2016
Me, sitting on my couch, watching Rickon run in a straight line last night's #GoT 😐😐😐 pic.twitter.com/b57uC8rd3s— Aaron West (@ayyy_west) June 20, 2016
i found a great app for rickon stark! pic.twitter.com/kK00owPQNB— lauren//got spoilers (@THESOPHlETURNER) June 20, 2016
Another argument taking place at work: Why didn't Rickon just zig-zag last night? #GameOfThornes— Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) June 20, 2016
Dear Rickon... #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/nxXUVtW167— Game of Thrones Meme (@Thrones_Memes) June 20, 2016