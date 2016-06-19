Amber Rose Keeps It Real With Her Words Of Support For Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has at least one very outspoken supporter of her fascinatingly picturesque rebound with Tom Hiddleston. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Amber Rose objected to the double standard of criticism Swift has received for apparently getting over her breakup from Calvin Harris so quickly.
"And I feel like guys do that all the time — they break up and the next day, they’re with another girl and nobody really says anything," Rose said. "But with Taylor it’s, you know what, I’m done with Calvin [Harris] and it didn’t work out, so on to the next."
It shouldn't be surprising that the model would be backing Swift, a fellow frenemy of Rose's ex-boyfriend, Kanye West. What might be a tiny bit shocking is her phrasing, which demonstrates why she's been given her own talk show, The Amber Rose Show, premiering July 8 on VH1.
"[There is criticism of Swift] is because it’s unheard of, and she’s acting very ‘slutty’ and for some reason needs time to ‘let her pussy rest,'" she said. "That’s how people look at it, and it’s just like, hell no! If I’m done, why do I have to sit in the house and be lonely?”
